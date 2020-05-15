Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 604 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PNFP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $36.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. 26,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,924. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.