Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,903 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 280.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,634,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,433 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,159. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th.

