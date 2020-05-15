Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,931. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.