Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 318.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 231,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,113. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40.

