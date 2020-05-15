Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,539,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

