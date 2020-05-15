Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 107 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. 26,698,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average of $272.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

