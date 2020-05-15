U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

USB stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. 14,764,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,565,370. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

