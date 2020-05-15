UBS Group Downgrades WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Neutral

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 21,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,753. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.53. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

