UBS Group Increases Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $20.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.89. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,537,000 after acquiring an additional 205,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 689,419 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,700 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.