UBS Group Increases NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target to $26.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.
NLOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.
Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. 3,516,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,233. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,647,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
