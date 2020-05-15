UBS Group Increases NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target to $26.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. 3,516,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,233. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,647,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

