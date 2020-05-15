Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.