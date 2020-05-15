United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $727,585,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. 3,979,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,899. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

