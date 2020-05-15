United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.
UPS stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $91.28. 2,939,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.
UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
