United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $91.28. 2,939,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

