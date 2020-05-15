UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 116.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 181,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.30. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

