Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

USIO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $1.83. 96,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,393. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

