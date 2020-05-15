VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 369,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,607. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $56.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.

