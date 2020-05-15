Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 0.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 556,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,812. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

