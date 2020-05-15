Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.15. The stock had a trading volume of 626,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day moving average is $177.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

