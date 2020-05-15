Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,147.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $191.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,004. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

