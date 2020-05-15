Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 119.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.68. The stock had a trading volume of 665,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,879. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.