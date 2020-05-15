Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,456,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,104,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,048.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 166,081 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

