Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 779.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.41. 17,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

