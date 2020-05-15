Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

VOO traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $262.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,975. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average is $278.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

