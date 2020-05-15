Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,461,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,193. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.72 and its 200-day moving average is $278.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

