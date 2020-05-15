Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 243,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 414.6% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 74,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $94.30. 2,676,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

