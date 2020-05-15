Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Down 16.3%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) fell 16.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.55, 2,326,926 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 571% from the average session volume of 346,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,236,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 247,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 180,225 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 283,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 164,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

