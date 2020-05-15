Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.62. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,670.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,037.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $62,539.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $200.43. The stock had a trading volume of 820,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,001. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $202.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

