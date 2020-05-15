Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 67.65% and a negative return on equity of 491.66%.

Shares of VERO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. 5,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,471. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11.

VERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

