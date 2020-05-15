Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.56. The company had a trading volume of 819,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

