Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) were down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.48, approximately 1,877,719 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,257,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $664.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $294.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

