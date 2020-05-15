Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

