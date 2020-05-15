Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CEO Todd R. Pedersen Acquires 25,367 Shares

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CEO Todd R. Pedersen purchased 25,367 shares of Vivint Smart Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $293,749.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,997.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 1,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 0.11. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on VVNT shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.