Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 492.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $38.21. 1,319,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

