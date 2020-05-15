Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,625,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 105,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 15,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.24. 608,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $99.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.