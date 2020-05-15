Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 696.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.70. 6,117,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $99.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.