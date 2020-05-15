Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.91. 5,604,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $99.13 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.