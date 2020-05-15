Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Walmart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,465,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

