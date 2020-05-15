Warren D. Fix Acquires 1,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Stock

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Director Warren D. Fix acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,866.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.48 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

