WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 197 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

CB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,502,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,271. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

