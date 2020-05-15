WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 526 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 387,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 36.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,482. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

