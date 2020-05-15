WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 3,737,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

