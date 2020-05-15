WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,188. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

