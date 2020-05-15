WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

MDT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,418. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

