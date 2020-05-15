WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 154,979 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,979 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.62. 7,628,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,329. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.