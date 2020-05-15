WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 3,531 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $23,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,694,000 after buying an additional 157,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,346 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.