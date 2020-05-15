WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.15% of Universal Display worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.38. 313,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.41. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.