WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,162,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,824. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

