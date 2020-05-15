WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $37.76. 24,084,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.