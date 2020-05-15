WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,583,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.