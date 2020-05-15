WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $742,914.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,079. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.80. 382,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,803. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

